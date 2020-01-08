Metallica donates more than $500K to Australia bushfire relief efforts

Metallica donated more than $500,000 to two firefighting organizations battling the destructive wildfires in Australia.

The band issued a statement on its Instagram page, tagging the NSW Rural Fire Service and Country Fire Authority in Victoria. Both are volunteer-based firefighting organizations.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria,” the statement said. “The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”

Band members also provided resources where fans could contribute.

Metallica is one of more than a dozen notable groups and figures who have donated millions to Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Chris Hemsworth donated $1 million to his home country, while Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban gave $500,000.

The bushfires have killed at least 26 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. They have also heavily impacted wildlife with nearly half a billion animals feared dead in the blazes.

More than 2,000 firefighters in New South Wales alone frantically battle more than 110 blazes.

Australia’s wildfire disaster is likely to continue throughout the Southern Hemisphere summer and has galvanized calls for more global action on climate change.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.