'Doggo' and 'beast mode' among 690 words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

Is your doggo ‘grammable?

Merriam-Webster has added 690 new words to its dictionary – including newsworthy terms like UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) and more buzzworthy ones like doggo and chef’s kiss.

"These new additions have demonstrated widespread use over time, and offer a window into the world today," Merriam-Webster said in a news release.

Sports fans will appreciate beast mode ("an extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone (such as an athlete) adopts temporarily (as to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition") and kayfabe, a tacit agreement familiar to pro wrestling enthusiasts.

March Madness has inspired a new dictionary word: bracketology. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

March Madness has inspired its own new addition – bracketology.

Social media slang like doggo, ‘grammable (suitable for Instagram) and rizz (romantic appeal or charm) have also been added, along with cromulent – a word invented by The Simpsons that means acceptable or satisfactory.

For foodies, cheffy (characteristic of or befitting a professional chef), smashburger, and zhuzh (a small improvement that completes the overall look or taste of something) can now be found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Climate change has also contributed new terms to the dictionary, including carbon capture and forever chemical (a toxic substance that accumulates in the environment)

