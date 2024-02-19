Expand / Collapse search

Stylist Eric Owes shares men’s winter looks for less

Lifestyle
FOX 5 NY

Celebrity stylist Eric Owes has all the best looks for men this winter -- not only keeping it fashionable, but also not draining your bank account at the same time.

Owes, who has styled the likes of Drake and Mick Jagger – and most recently on the styling team for Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show – has tips on finding the right statement piece for the man in your life.

Check out these three looks, and where to find the clothing and accessories from each:

Look 1

Beanie: Maybe Tomorrow

Jacket: Zara

Pants: Wisdom of Age NY  

Shoes: Givenchy

Look 2

Dress Shirt: H&M

Glasses: Akila

Crew Neck Sweatshirt: Zara

Tweed Cropped Jacket: Zara

Look 3

Jacket: Silent Memo

Pants & Shoes: Zara

Turtleneck: Macy’s