Stylist Eric Owes shares men’s winter looks for less
Celebrity stylist Eric Owes shared men’s winter looks for less on Good Day New York.
Owes, who has styled the likes of Drake and Mick Jagger – and most recently on the styling team for Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show – has tips on finding the right statement piece for the man in your life.
Check out these three looks, and where to find the clothing and accessories from each:
Look 1
Beanie: Maybe Tomorrow
Jacket: Zara
Pants: Wisdom of Age NY
Shoes: Givenchy
Look 2
Dress Shirt: H&M
Glasses: Akila
Crew Neck Sweatshirt: Zara
Tweed Cropped Jacket: Zara
Look 3
Jacket: Silent Memo
Pants & Shoes: Zara
Turtleneck: Macy’s