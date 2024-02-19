Stylist Eric Owes shares men’s winter looks for less

Celebrity stylist Eric Owes shared men’s winter looks for less on Good Day New York.

Owes, who has styled the likes of Drake and Mick Jagger – and most recently on the styling team for Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show – has tips on finding the right statement piece for the man in your life.

Check out these three looks, and where to find the clothing and accessories from each:

Look 1

Beanie: Maybe Tomorrow

Jacket: Zara

Pants: Wisdom of Age NY

Shoes: Givenchy

Look 2

Dress Shirt: H&M

Glasses: Akila

Crew Neck Sweatshirt: Zara

Tweed Cropped Jacket: Zara

Look 3

Jacket: Silent Memo

Pants & Shoes: Zara

Turtleneck: Macy’s