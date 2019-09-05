Men steal single pizza pie from Little Ceasar's

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The NYPD wants to find two men who stole a single pizza pie from a Little Ceasear's in the Bronx after attempting to enter the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

The front door was open at the time.

Video shows a man in a red shirt trying to climb through the window while a man in a white shirt looks on.

After giving up, the men walked through the front door of the Bruckner Boulevard store brandishing a knife, said police.

One of the men takes a pizza before both take off.

The incident took place on Sept. 2 at about 6:05 p.m.

Anyone with information in regard to the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).