Men distract NYC 80-year-old with lottery ticket scam, steal $17K worth of jewelry

The NYPD is searching for the group of men who used a lottery ticket scam to steal tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from an 80-year-old woman.

What we know:

On Thursday, March 20, at approximately 11:45 a.m., four men stopped at 845 White Plains Road, a building within a shopping center in Soundview, The Bronx.

Two of the alleged thieves began talking to the 80-year-old victim. Using a lottery ticket scam to distract her, the foursome managed to steal approximately $17,700 worth of jewelry, police said.

The suspects fled in a gray Honda Pilot with New Jersey plates. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed.

Suspect Descriptions:

The NYPD has released descriptions of the suspects:

One suspect is a slim male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a blue hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Another suspect is a medium-built male with a light complexion, wearing a gray hat, sunglasses, black jacket, blue jeans, yellow sneakers, and carrying a black book bag.

The third suspect is a medium-built male with a light complexion, wearing a black and gray jacket, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The fourth suspect is a medium-built male with a medium complexion, wearing a black puffy jacket, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

What you can do:

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing as police work to track down the individuals responsible for the theft.