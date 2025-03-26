Million-dollar Queens home invasion: Thieves bind two women, steal goods, flee

Police are searching for a group of burglars who they say stole more than $1 million in valuables from a Queens home in a brazen home invasion.

Authorities say five unidentified individuals forced their way into a home near Mayfair Road and 116th Street in Kew Gardens last Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Once inside, the intruders allegedly pushed a 53-year-old woman to the ground and bound her, along with a 36-year-old woman, with tape.

While the women were restrained, the suspects ransacked the home, stealing jewelry, purses, clothing, and other valuables worth approximately $1,105,000.

The group then fled in a white 2021 Toyota RAV4, accompanied by a sixth person believed to be the getaway driver.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).