Memorial for Gabby Petito grows in North Port after remains discovered in Wyoming

By Evan Axelbank
Published 
Updated 9 hours ago
Gabby Petito
Community united to find answers for Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A memorial for Gabby Petito is growing near North Port City Hall. Stuffed bears, flowers, and ribbons cover a giant tree, offering comfort to those who knew Gabby and anyone touched by her story.

"It is symbolic," said Dan Barry. "[It is] something to get all our hearts warmed up and feel our grief. And the grief is not going to go away."

Despite heavy rain at times Monday, community members brought their families to lay flowers at the memorial site. 

Some said prayers or crossed themselves.

A few who did not feel like speaking instead wept.

FBI believes remains of Gabby Petito have been found

Gabby Petito, the missing Florida woman whose case captivated the nation, has apparently been found dead near Grand Teton National Park, the FBI says. But there’s still no sign of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her.

PREVIOUS: North Port community shows support, solidarity for family of Gabby Petito

It is all colored by the fact that much mystery remains surrounding Gabby's presumed death and the disappearance of the only known person of interest in the case, Brian Laundrie.

"I am really hoping that they find him alive and that we get some answers," said Meghan Mayer of North Port. "Her family deserves it and she deserves it."

How the new 911 calls fit into the timeline

We're now hearing details of the 911 call that prompted a police stop before Gabby Petito -- and, later, Brian Laundrie -- disappeared.

RELATED: Brian Laundrie seen on video reading novel about missing women

Many are further intrigued by the fact that the story portrayed on social media, of a happy couple traveling the country and enjoying the sights of America's national parks, appears now to be an illusion.

Vigil held to support family of Gabby Petito

The disappearance of a 22-year-old North Port woman who was on a road trip with her fiancé has gripped the small Sarasota County town. For the second night in a row, several dozen people gathered to show support for the family of Gabby Petito, whose parents said they last heard from her around August 25.

"Everyone shows their dream life on social media," said Mayer. "And then it is not reality. We are getting this glimpse of what their relationship really was like."