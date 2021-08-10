Melioidosis: CDC says 4 infected, 2 dead in US from rare tropical disease

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
9
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Melioidosis: CDC says 4 infected, 2 dead in US from rare tropical disease

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Health
Associated Press

What is melioidosis?

Melioidosis is a bacterial disease that can infect humans or animals, according to the CDC.

NEW YORK - U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia.

The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

None of the cases from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota or Texas traveled internationally, puzzling experts. The CDC said two died.

Melioidosis

FILE - Burkholderia pseudomallei is a Gram-negative aerobic bacteria, and is the causative agent of melioidosis.

RELATED: CDC warns not to eat raw cake batter after multi-state E.coli outbreak

Federal health officials sent an alert about the latest case to doctors, asking them to consider melioidosis if they face a bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to antibiotics — even if the patient has not traveled outside of the country. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

Though the illnesses were found in different states at different times, the agency said lab analyses showed the infections were closely related.