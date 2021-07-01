Meghan McCain to announce she’s leaving the 'The View'

Meghan McCain will announce on Thursday that she is leaving ABC’s "The View," according to FOX News.

"It was her decision," a person close to McCain told the outlet.

McCain is expected to explain her decision to viewers during Thursday’s episode. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail and was confirmed by FOX News.

"We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave," a source from ABC News' parent company, Disney, told the Daily Mail.

Representatives for "The View" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FILE - Meghan McCain is pictured during ABC’s "The View" on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

McCain, 36, joined the daytime show in 2017 and regularly feuds with her more liberal colleagues Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on air.

"I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward," McCain said January during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show, we all have to live and co-exist together just like Americans right now, which is a little deep for an answer, but we’re all going to try and co-exist and I really want to have us all move forward."

McCain is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain and had her first child with husband Ben Domenech in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.