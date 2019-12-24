Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release first family Christmas card starring baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first family Christmas card with the adorable baby Archie front and center.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle serve as president and vice president, shared the sweet holiday greeting on Twitter.

Baby Archie steals the spotlight in the photo, sitting closest to the camera and staring directly into the lens, while Meghan and Harry sit in the background, smiling.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the royal couple’s card reads.

Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May of this year and sits seventh in line to the throne.

He attended his first official royal engagement during the couple’s South Africa tour in September — meeting Nobel Peace Prize award-winner and retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.