Megan Thee Stallion to make historic Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

"Thee hottest news" just hit Broadway, and it's already making history!

What we know:

Megan Thee Stallion is making her Broadway debut in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" with an eight-week run from March 24 to May 17.

The Grammy-winning rapper will take the stage as club owner Zidler, taking over for Bob the Drag Queen, and becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the character in any "Moulin Rouge!" production.

Megan made the announcement on Instagram, with a video captioned, "Thee hottest news on Broadway."

What they're saying:

In a statement, Megan said joining the cast of "Moulin Rouge!" was an "absolute honor."

"I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace," she said. "Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

Dig deeper:

"Mouling Rouge!" recently announced that it will end its 7-year run this July.

"This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," said producer Carmen Pavlovic. "We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalog. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours."

What you can do:

Tickets are already available for Megan Thee Stallion's run. You can purchase them online.