Suspect in Megan McDonald cold case killing to be released from jail

An upstate New York judge granted Edward Holley's release on Wednesday.

Holley’s release was possible in accordance with state law after the Orange County district attorney did not set a grand jury evaluation or a preliminary hearing for the 42-year-old suspect accused of killing Megan McDonald back in 2003.

Megan McDonald.

New York State Police arrested and charged Holley with second-degree murder last week in the beating death of McDonald, an NYPD detective's daughter.

"I'm definitely not guilty. I love Megan with all my heart," Holley said.

A felony complaint from state police filed in Orange County alleges Holley "did knowingly and intentionally cause the death of Megan McDonald by striking her multiple times in the head with a blunt instrument."

"The coward who killed our beloved Megan more than 20 years ago is where he belongs in jail behind bars," Karen Whalen, Megan’s sister, said after Holley’s arrest.

The district attorney has also requested a special prosecutor take over the case, citing a potential conflict of interest from his time in private practice.

Holley’s defense lawyer, Paul Weber, told FOX 5 New York his client did not kill Megan two decades ago.

Holley, 42, is still incarcerated because he was already in jail for probation violation related to a separate drug arrest.

He will be released Thursday.

"He feels a sense of relief. You know, we, people in the community, they want closure. They all do. Mr. Holley wants closure on it," Weber said.

