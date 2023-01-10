Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion — now the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history — ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The grand prize also comes with a $568.7 million cash option after no ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Friday night.
The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the game’s record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, lottery officials said.
Tuesday night’s Mega Millions numbers and winners
Tuesday night’s numbers were
- 7
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 18
- 9
- MEGAPLIER 3X
Next Drawing: Friday, 1/13 @ 11 p.m. ET
How to play Mega Millions, odds of winning the jackpot
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.
Those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one.
Those who select the cash option receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.
This story was reported from Cincinnati.