Meet Dominick Critelli: 103-year-old saxophonist and WWII veteran still making music

Dominick Critelli has been playing the saxophone since he was 13 years old, and even now, at 103, he is continuing to captivate audiences with his music and remarkable life story.

"I feel like, you know, I’m on top of the world," he said.

Critelli is not simply a talented musician, but also a decorated World War II veteran who still holds a valid driver's license.

Within the past few years, he has begun sharing some of those war stories and receiving recognition for his service around the world, including being appointed Knight in the Order of the Legion of Honor by the President of the French Republic.

"When they usually knight you, there's a sword, horse," he said. "They kissed me on my cheek and I could've done without that."

Dominick has been from his full-time jobs as a contractor and teacher, but still speaks to students about how America has changed.

"You can speak any day and anything you wanna say," he said. "Nobody can say anything to you."

And what's his secret to such a long life?

"The oil olive, dandelions, and a glass of red wine," he said. "It has got to be good wine."

though he no longer spends his weekends playing saxophone with his late wife, Critelli remains an active musician, playing as part of a 16-piece band.

"Every place I go I play," he said.

His daughter, Nancy McLaughlin, will tell you he shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm sure he's going to see 120 and maybe beyond because why not," she said. "He's in perfect health. He's living his life."

He’s living his life as a member of one of the greatest generations … one note at a time.