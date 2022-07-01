Medieval Times workers seek to unionize

article

There are 40 actors, stunt performers, and stable hands at the Lyndhurst location of Medieval Times. Organizers are seeking representation with the American Guild of Variety Artists. A vote to become members of the union will take place on July 15.

Organizers claim that Medieval Times has struggled with staffing, security, and safety since reopening after COVID shutdowns. They also claim that wages have not kept up with those in similar positions in their industry.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to Medieval Times for comment. This story will be updated if the company responds.