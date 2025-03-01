Measles cases confirmed in NJ, NY as US reports first death

The Brief As measles spreads nationwide, concerns are rising in the Tri-State Area, particularly with reported cases in New Jersey and New York City. There are three confirmed cases in Bergen County, New Jersey, and two reported in New York City. Experts attribute the spread of measles to declining vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., vaccination coverage among kindergartners has dropped below the 95% threshold needed for community protection, leaving areas vulnerable to outbreaks. (CDC)



The New Jersey Department of Health issued an alert after confirming the state's third case, urging residents to vaccinate their children.

There are three confirmed cases in Bergen County, New Jersey, and two reported in New York City.

This is part of a larger outbreak in nine states, including a case in Texas where an unvaccinated child died from measles. This marks the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015.

What we know:

There are reported cases of measles in the following states: Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, Rhode Island, and Texas. Tragically, the United States has recorded its first measles-related death in over a year, according to Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far, Texas officials have reported 124 cases according to the CDC and 22 new cases have been added since then, FOX 4 reports.

Texas currently leads the nation, followed by New Mexico with nine.

As of Feb. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a total of 164 measles cases across these nine states.

Local perspective:

Three measles cases have been reported in Bergen County.

The New Jersey Department of Health warned that individuals may have been exposed to the virus during a visit to Englewood Hospital’s emergency department on Feb. 9, between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The virus may have also spread at Hackensack University Medical Center and an urgent care facility in Fort Lee.

A Feb. 14 news release didn't mention the exposure at Hackensack University Medical Center or the urgent care facility, but state officials later confirmed both locations.

The two new cases were quarantined, which helped reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Both individuals were unvaccinated.

According to New York City officials, there are two confirmed measles cases in the city so far.

Symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus. In some cases, symptoms may start as late as 21 days after exposure.

Early symptoms include:

Fever, which can reach more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Three to five days after initial symptoms, a rash of red spots appears on the face and then spreads over the entire body.

Anyone can become infected with measles, but the virus is more severe in infants, pregnant people and people with a weakened immune system (such as from cancer treatment or HIV). Complications of measles include:

Diarrhea

Ear infections

Pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

Encephalitis (swelling of the brain)

Miscarriage, premature birth or low birthweight in pregnancy

Death

There is no specific medicine for measles, but there are medicines that can reduce symptoms, such as fever. People with complications may need treatment specific to their health problem.

About one in five people who get measles in the U.S. will be hospitalized. About one of every 1,000 people will develop encephalitis, which can lead to brain damage. And even with the best care, one or two out of 1,000 people with measles will die.

In rare cases, several years after having had measles, people develop a complication called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a fatal disease of the central nervous system.

Dig deeper:

Why is measles spreading?

Experts attribute the spread of measles to declining vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., vaccination coverage among kindergartners has dropped below the 95% threshold needed for community protection, leaving areas vulnerable to outbreaks. (CDC)

How to prevent Measles?

To protect yourself and others, talk to your healthcare provider about getting the MMR vaccine, especially if planning to travel. Vaccination helps prevent measles and limits its spread. (CDC)

Is the Measles Vaccine Safe?

The MMR vaccine is proven to be safe and highly effective. However, U.S. vaccination rates have decreased, with about 280,000 kindergartners at risk due to lower coverage, increasing the potential for outbreaks. (CDC)