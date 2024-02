With a new month comes a new trend.

Have you heard of the "Me at 21" trend?

The New York Times said, according to a Meta representative, there have been a minimum of 3.6 million shares as people posted images of themselves in response to the viral prompt: "Everyone tap in. Let's see you at 21."

So, who from FOX 5 jumped in on the latest trend?

See below:

Rosanna Scotto

Curt Menefee

Mike Woods

Audrey Puente

Ines Rosales

Arthur Chi'en

Briella Tomassetti

Jessica Formoso

Lissette Nunez

Jodi Goldberg

Morgan McKay

Michelle Ross

Robert Moses

Richard Giacovas

Stephanie Bertini

Teresa Priolo

Tina Cervasio

Ryan Kristafer