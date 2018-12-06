McKinney daycare worker arrested after baby goes home with broken bones

Image 1 of 2 ▼

UPDATE: The former daycare worker facing child abuse charges, is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 16, 20019 in Collin County. Jessica Joy Wiese was charged with several counts of abuse of several children at the Joyous Montessori Daycare center in McKinney, Texas in December 2018. That daycare center was permanently closed. Currently, there are three other independently owned and operated daycare centers in North Texas with the same name, Joyous Montessori Daycare. Neither, Jessica Joy Wiese, nor the McKinney daycare, has any affiliation with the independently owned and operated daycare centers with the same name in Keller, Lewisville and Fort Worth counties.

-------

Police are investigating a daycare worker in McKinney who allegedly injured several babies. The mother of one 2-month-old boy said he now has several fractured bones.

McKinney police confirmed Jessica Joy Wiese was arrested Monday and booked into the Collin County jail for injury to a child. She was a daycare worker at Joyous Montessori on Bountiful Grove Drive.

Police believe Wiese was responsible for the infant's broken bones. They are still looking into reports of injuries to at least two additional children under a year old.

Advertisement

It all started last Tuesday evening when Ariel Murphy noticed a severe bruise on Kairo, her 2-month-old son. When she and her husband, Donovan Grant, went to the Joyous Montessori school the next morning to ask about the bruise, they were told something strange.

“A birthmark that just appeared and the parents had never seen. And then it ended up being a rough diaper change is the story they were going with,” Murphy said. “And I didn’t buy it, so I immediately took him to the doctor. I’m like, no way.”

The story prompted Murphy to take Kairo to the emergency room, where she was told he had four fractured ribs on each side, ankle fractures and a fractured femur. Kairo had 11 fractured bones and a 12th injury to his wrist that doctors told her appeared to be a healing fracture.

McKinney police began investigating the school and Murphy said they recovered surveillance video showing Kairo being abused. Investigators showed it to Grant.

“I don’t want to say anything until it’s released, but it’s very graphic footage,” Grant said. “And as per the injuries, you can pretty much imagine what’s on the footage.”

McKinney police acknowledge they are investigating injuries to two other infants — allegedly at the hands of Wiese — but they are not saying how they discovered those cases.

“We believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone who had a child at Joyous Montessori to contact our investigators at (972) 547-2710 if they have any concerns,” police said.

Ciara Bogle has three children who attend Joyous Montessori, including an infant son who she said has been in Wiese’s care. She said she spoke with Child Protective Services on Tuesday.

“I had to set up an appointment with Children’s. He has a CT scan and a full body bone scan that he has to go to tomorrow,” she said.

“It’s devastating,” Murphy said. “It’s like you want to protect your kids so much. And then when you think you’re doing it or you have a school facility, a Montessori school that you trust. I don’t have any words.”

“No one could imagine hurting a 2-month-old,” Grant said.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, Joyous Montessori of McKinney has had no violations in the past three years of inspections.

The daycare said Wiese is no longer an employee.

"It is very unfortunate. She has been removed from her job and she will not be coming back,” Joyous Montessori said in a statement to FOX 4. “We are cooperating with authorities"