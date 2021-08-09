McDonald's worried about bag supply, workers have trouble using trays

article

The latest shortage for fast food restaurants is now bags. Now, McDonald's is trying to get people to use fast-food trays but that is causing a new problem.

Some staff members are not used to serving meals on trays and apparently, that is causing problems.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company has warned restaurant owners to limit orders of bags because demand is rising and they are worried about running out.

The paper says that many workers at the fast food giant have never used trays and that is causing problems.

"Many new crew members have never had to deal with trays before," the company stated in a message to owners. The "transition to using trays has been slower, more difficult because we haven’t done it in so long."

McDonald's has seen an increase in sales during the pandemic but faces other problems.

There is an industry-wide shortage of some ingredients and supplies.

Having enough workers is another issue. One McDonald's was so desperate for workers that it was giving away iPhones. Another was giving out $50 just to show up for a job interview.

Last month, McDonald’s announced plans to upgrade its benefits and offer new varieties of incentives to attract and keep employees — including free child care and paid college tuition — through the company’s Employee Value Proposition program, according to an emailed statement from the company.