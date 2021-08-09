Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

McDonald's worried about bag supply, workers have trouble using trays

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The latest shortage for fast food restaurants is now bags.  Now, McDonald's is trying to get people to use fast-food trays but that is causing a new problem.

Some staff members are not used to serving meals on trays and apparently, that is causing problems.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company has warned restaurant owners to limit orders of bags because demand is rising and they are worried about running out.

The paper says that many workers at the fast food giant have never used trays and that is causing problems.

"Many new crew members have never had to deal with trays before," the company stated in a message to owners. The "transition to using trays has been slower, more difficult because we haven’t done it in so long."

McDonald's has seen an increase in sales during the pandemic but faces other problems.

There is an industry-wide shortage of some ingredients and supplies.

Having enough workers is another issue.  One McDonald's was so desperate for workers that it was giving away iPhones.  Another was giving out $50 just to show up for a job interview.

Last month, McDonald’s announced plans to upgrade its benefits and offer new varieties of incentives to attract and keep employees — including free child care and paid college tuition — through the company’s Employee Value Proposition program, according to an emailed statement from the company.

Dealing with a lack of restaurant workers

More restaurants are opening and seating capacity is increasing, but while diners are returning much of the staff needed to serve them is not.