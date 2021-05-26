One McDonald's is so desperate for workers it is giving away iPhones

article

A McDonald’s restaurant in Illinois is offering iPhones to try to attract new workers.

A viral tweet shows the red and yellow poster outside the store.

The photo, captured by @Brogawd_, was shared Sunday evening.

"McDonald’s Now Hiring," the sign reads. "Free iPhone."

The sign did not forget to include fine print that says: "After 6 months employment & meet employment criteria."

The sign is at a McDonald's in Altamont, Illinois.

The global fast-food chain is competing with other restaurants that are hiring nationwide.

The service industry has been facing a worker shortage.