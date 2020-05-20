McDonald's workers plan strike over coronavirus protections

Workers at McDonald's restaurants in 20 cities will go on strike Wednesday to put pressure on the company to improve employee protections during the coronavirus outbreak, according to USA Today.

The protest will take place a day before the company holds its annual meeting.

McDonald's workers have come down with the virus in 17 states, according to labor organizers.

There is a survey that reportedly says up until early April, 42 percent said they were told not to wear masks and gloves by management.

The Service Employees International Union supports the employee action and is organized by the "Fight for $15" minimum-wage labor campaign.

The company disputes the allegations by the workers, saying they are not representative of the 850,000 McDonald’s employees nationwide, according to USA Today.

In an ad in the New York Times, McDonald's says "It is planning to open dining room at restaurants where permitted and says its 14,000 locally-owned restaurants are “putting safety first.”

