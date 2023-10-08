McDonald's unveils spooktacular return of Boo Buckets for Halloween, featuring new editions

McDonald's is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its iconic Boo Buckets, and there's a new edition this year.

The buckets will be available starting October 17 at participating restaurants.

There will be four different designs featuring Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire (which is launching for the first time since the original purple boo bucket).

The buckets first came out in 1986 and have come back on and off ever since. It’s been six years since McDonald’s last offered Boo Buckets. This year’s Boo Bucket choices are the ** OG McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin.

McDonald's Boo Buckets (Credit: McDonald's)

The initial renditions had the same names as their contemporary counterparts but were all orange with different faces.

They were revised three years later, with the green, white and orange color distinctions. Other changes to the pails, included removing the face entirely (before returning it) and modifying the lid.

On social media, people have shared the fun ways they put the Boo Buckets to use, aside from storing Halloween candy. Boo Buckets have been transformed into planters for houseplants, floating ghosts for Halloween decor, drum sets and more.

