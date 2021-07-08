Expand / Collapse search
McDonald’s to give out free fries on July 13, launch lifetime supply contest

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

McDonald's employee turns 100 years old with no plans on retiring

Ruth Shuster celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, and she said retiring from her job at McDonald’s isn’t even on her radar.

CHICAGO, Ill. - McDonald’s is rolling out its new loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, and to celebrate, the company is giving away free fries on July 13 — and launching a free fries for life contest.

The fast-food chain is rebranding National French Fry Day, celebrated on July 13, to World Famous Fan Day.

Here’s what you need to do to get free fries on July 13:

First, download the McDonald’s app and opt in to the rewards. Then, on July 13, add medium fries to your cart for free and enjoy a warm batch of McDonald’s iconic french fries.

McDonald’s also will hold a contest in search of the most loyal fans. Sixty-six entrants, one for every year McDonald’s has been in business, will earn 1 million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points and one Golden Arches fan can win free fries for life — valued at $19,685.

RELATED: McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores

"We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty," said Alycia Mason, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience & Media, McDonald’s USA. "That is why we are so excited to bring MyMcDonald’s Rewards nationwide and celebrate with all of our guests on World Famous Fan Day.

13723714435_a262e474e2_o

McDonald’s is rolling out its new loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, and to celebrate, the company is giving away free fries.

The grand prize winner of the contest will win two medium fries per week for 50 years, according to the fine print. The 66 regional winners will receive their 1 million points in four deposits of 250,000 points over two years — bringing the total prize value to $950.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards allows members to unlock free items by collecting points with each purchase. After 1500 points, users can cash in their points for a free treat.

RELATED: ‘I feel I’m the lucky one’: McDonald’s employee turns 100 years old with no plans to retire

TiersUpdated-1168x520.jpg

After 1500 points, users can cash in their points for a free treat. (McDonald's)

To be entered for a chance to win fries for life, fans will need to share why they’re the most loyal McDonald’s fan on Twitter starting July 13, tag @McDonalds and use #MyMcDonaldsFanConstest and hashtag their home state (for example, #CA). According to McDonald’s, fans will judge the contest and declare the winners.

This story was reported from Boston.