Video shows suspect in NYC 'targeted' shooting of 2 boys at McDonald's

The NYPD has released new surveillance video of the suspect they said shot two boys inside a NYC McDonald's in the Bronx.

The shooting happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. in the Allerton section.

According to police, the male suspect entered the fast-food restaurant located on White Plains Road – dressed in all black – and opened fire at the boys before running away.

The two victims – ages 12 and 13 – were taken to NYC Health and Hospital/Jacobi and listed in stable condition. The 12-year-old was hit in the leg and back and the 13-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. Both are believed to be the intended targets.

It's unclear how many people were inside the McDonald's when the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.