2 boys shot inside Bronx McDonald's: NYPD

A man shot two boys inside a McDonald's in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

It happened at 9:48 p.m. in Allerton on White Plains Road.

According to police, the man walked in and opened fire on a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

The 12-year-old boy was shot one time in the back and one time in the left thigh, police said.

Police said the 13-year-old was shot one time in the left leg.

The two boys were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot on Mace Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black medical mask and a black hoodie with a pink logo on it.

No arrests have been made.