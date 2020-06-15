McDonald's employee worked 7 days while symptomatic before coronavirus diagnosis

article

Health officials are warning the public of potential community exposures from a COVID-19 positive employee who worked seven days at a McDonald's on a Missouri highway.

Prior to being diagnosed, the infected person worked at the McDonald’s at 2811 N. Kansas Expy every morning from Friday, May 29 until Tuesday, June 9.

The individual was symptomatic while working and wore a face covering and gloves while interacting with customers in the lobby and drive-thru of the restaurant, the Springfield-Green County Health Department says. Sneeze guards were also in place between the individual and customers.

Anyone who was there on these dates was considered to be at "low risk" for contracting COVID-19, according to health officials but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

"This latest case is yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home," the department said in a statement.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Health officials are also contacting employees who were in close contact with the McDonald's worker who tested positive.

Advertisement

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: