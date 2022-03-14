McDonald's closes in Russia causing long lines for last meals

Monday marked the final day most McDonald's restaurants in Russia would operate as the global fast-food chain took a stand against the invasion of Ukraine.

A long line of cars was seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Moscow on Sunday, with locals hoping to get one more meal as the burger chain finalized its temporary shutdown.

McDonalds announced on March 8 that it was closing all its 850 outlets in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. "Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine," a company statement said.

The company said it would continue to pay the salaries of its 62,000 employees in Russia.

RIA Novosti said that March 14 was the planned final day of service for many outlets, as what the company called "production processes" were completed.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia "who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand." But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores for now is the right thing to do.

Kempczinski said it’s impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.

"The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations," Kempczinski wrote in the letter. McDonald’s works with hundreds of Russian suppliers, for example, and serves millions of customers each day.

McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees.

McDonald’s could take a big financial hit because of the closures. In a recent regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said its restaurants in Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of its annual revenue, or around $2 billion.

Storyful contributed to this report.

