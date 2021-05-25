Mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

Democratic mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan was arrested by the NYPD Tuesday after blocking traffic during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Lower Manhattan.

Donovan joined a group that knelt in the middle of the street near the Holland Tunnel for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the same length of time that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck one year ago.

Video shared by Jeremy Edwards, a member of Donovan’s campaign team, shows the candidate being led away with his hands bound with plastic zip-ties during his arrest.

The cofounder of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, Hawk Newsome, was also reportedly arrested.

Further video shows the group of protesters, including Donovan and Newsome, demonstrating before the arrests.

Donovan was later released from the 1st Precinct.

June 22 is the Democratic primary election.

