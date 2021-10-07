NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio accused of misusing security detail

A new report from the New York City Department of Investigation found that Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail was misused for personal use, from helping his daughter with her personal belongings during a move to driving his son back and forth from Yale University several times.

The 47-page report said that the NYPD paid for approximately $319,794.20 for Mayor de Blasio's security detail to travel outside of New York City during his short, ill-fated presidential campaign and does not include staff salary or overtime costs. To date, the city has not been reimbursed for these expenditures, the report found.

The New York City Police Department Executive Protection Unit is tasked with providing protection for the mayor. It is also used to protect the mayor's immediate family when deemed necessary.

The report also lists several occasions when the EPU was used to run errands for the mayor and conduct security checks on his home in Brooklyn.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Inspector Howard Redmond, who is in charge of the detail, "actively obstructed and sought to thwart the investigation."

This comes as de Blasio has not ruled out a run for governor of New York.

"I want to do more in public service," said de Blasio during a briefing Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the mayor responded to the report Thursday shortly after the DOI report was released. The response was the same as another statement sent to news outlets in July:

"Intelligence and security experts should decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe, not civilian investigators." - NYC Mayor's Office

"Intelligence and security experts should decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe, not civilian investigators. This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD’s job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise – and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the City. As a result, we are left with an inaccurate report, based on illegitimate assumptions and a naïve view of the complex security challenges facing elected officials today."

"The allegations are very, very serious," said Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf. "We had a state comptroller named Allen Hevesy who was accused of similar things--misuse of drivers for the comptroller's office who shuttled his wife and family members around-- he went to jail."

It would be up to the Manhattan District Attorney or the Brooklyn District Attorney to determine whether to further investigate the allegations.