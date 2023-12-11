City Council slams Mayor Adams' budget cuts as 'aggressive' and 'unnecessary'

Mayor Eric Adams’ budget cuts came under fire Monday by City Council members on the finance committee demanding he find other ways to close the city’s looming $7 billion deficit.

They say these cuts are aggressive and unnecessary, and the mayor is choosing to cut from agencies at a time when they could just choose to account differently.

"Mayor Adams has one move." — Lincoln Restler, Council member, District 33

"He’s done it five times in two years. His one move is to cut. It’s to cut, it’s to cut, and it’s to cut again," said Lincoln Restler, Council member District 33, at a rally Monday.

Mayor Adams wants every city agency to cut costs by 5%. Those cuts will help the city close its $7 billion gap, caused in part by the multi-billion-dollar migrant crisis. But some city departments don’t have a lot of fat to trim.

"We are extremely concerned," said Pierina Sanchez, Council member, District 14.

"These are proposed cuts that impact services that New Yorkers feel every single day." — Pierina Sanchez

The New York City Progressive Caucus claims the cut will impact:

Schools and after-school programs

Social safety nets like job training programs

Community composting

Parks

Taking money from health, fire, and library services

Proposed 2024 budget cuts:

Department of Education: $2.5B

Department of Social Services: $531M

FDNY: $364M

Department of Youth and Community Development: $179M

Health & Hospitals: $110M

Libraries: $90M

"When you ran, you said we need to educate not incarcerate." — Rita Joseph, Council member, District 40

"So, what are we doing? Shame on you," Joseph said.

The Finance committee believes it found a way to close the gap, without cuts.

Cause reverses

Collect fines and fees

Eliminate unnecessary tax giveaways

Make sure the wealthy pay their fair share

But the Mayor, they say, protects his wealthy friends from the city’s scissors.

"We knew what he was long before the FBI seized his phones," said Tiffany Caban, Council member District 22.

"Shame on Mayor Adams for making war on working-class New Yorkers." — Tiffany Caban

The Mayor responded to the rally on Monday, saying the billion-dollar migrant crisis is to blame and, if he could, he would stand with the city council against these budget cuts.

"We are being undermined by Washington DC," Adams said. "They gave New York City a national problem and the price tag to go with it. It’s unfair to New Yorkers. It’s unfair to the migrants. It’s unfair to the people of the city."