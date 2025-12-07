Mayor-elect Mamdani releases 'Know Your Rights When Dealing with ICE' video

The Brief Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared a new video aimed at informing immigrants in the city about their rights when dealing with ICE officials on Sunday. He explained that ICE cannot enter private spaces like homes, schools or workplaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. Michael Alcazar, a criminal justice professor and retired NYPD detective, said that he believes the video will "create friction" with federal authorities.



Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared a new video aimed at informing immigrants in the city about their rights when dealing with ICE officials on Sunday.

What we know:

Mamdani's video highlighted key points for immigrants living in New York's five boroughs. He explained that ICE cannot enter private spaces like homes, schools or workplaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

"Sometimes ICE will show you paperwork that looks like this and tell you that they have a right to arrest you. That is false. ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent," Mamdani stated in the video. "If you’re being detained, you may always ask ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you."

"You are legally allowed to film ICE as long as you are not interfering with an arrest," he added.

Potential friction with federal authorities

Michael Alcazar, a criminal justice professor and retired NYPD detective, shared his thoughts on Mamdani's post with FOX 5 NY. He said that he believes it will "create friction" with federal authorities.

"…but again, it's going to hold ICE agents accountable," he added. "Same thing: police officers are held to a standard, not to violate people’s rights. ICE is being held to that, so with this information that the immigrants are armed with, ICE will have to be appropriate with their conducting of these actions."

The video comes shortly after Mamdani's meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which was described as cordial.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for their response to Mamdani's video and is awaiting comment.