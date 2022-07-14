Mayor Adams unveils NYC Ferry fare hikes, discounts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan Thursday that will make riding the city's ferry service cheaper for many New Yorkers, assuming they buy in bulk.

Under the "NYC Ferry Forward" plan, which is set to begin in September, the price of a single ride will rise from $2.75 to $4. However, a 10-ride pack will be available for $27.50.

The price of a single ride for low-income riders, seniors, and people with disabilities meanwhile will be $1.35.

The $1 bike fee will also be eliminated.

"More and more New Yorkers are now using the NYC Ferry to get to work and get around, so we are writing a new chapter in the history of the NYC Ferry system and of transportation in our city — one built on the three pillars of equity, accessibility, and fiscal sustainability," Adams said at a press conference.

The changes come after the City Comptroller's Office released an audit saying that the city had underreported nearly $244M in expenditures.