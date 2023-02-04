Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

article

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night.

Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he spent a night with migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Credit: @NYCMayor via Twitter.

In a statement, Adams said he would never ask anyone to do something he wouldn't be willing to do himself, and praised the services provided at the terminal.

"Our brothers are being kept warm and the team working here is giving new meaning to the words 'love thy neighbor,'" Adams tweeted.