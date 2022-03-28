Mayor Adams shares video of mother, baby robbed at gunpoint as he defends anti-crime unit

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared security camera video of a shocking robbery of a mother and her baby.

"Mother and baby held at gun point during a recent robbery. And a small group of people in this city are asking why we put anti-gun unit in place," wrote Adams on Twitter.

The woman can be seen walking with the child down the stairs to the lobby of a residential building and walking around a corner towards the front door. Two suspects can be seen waiting around the corner.

Suddenly, one of the suspects forces the mother against a wall with the child next to her. One of the suspects appears to say something to the woman as he holds his hands over her mouth.

Both suspects then appear to search the woman before the video ends.

It was not clear when or where the video was taken. The NYPD had not provided any details about the incident.

Adams used the video shared Sunday to highlight the desperate need to combat the surge in crime across the city.