Mayor Adams to close Randall’s Island tent shelter for asylum seekers, report says

article

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is closing the tent shelter on Randall’s Island built to house asylum seekers, according to citylimits.org.

The shelter opened last month after being moved from Orchard Beach due to flooding, and was meant to house up to 500 adult men -- but it never got much use. The site has capacity for 1,000 people.

A new humanitarian relief center will be opening at the Watson Hotel in midtown Manhattan.

Anyone staying on Randall’s Island will be given the option to move there.

This is a developing story.