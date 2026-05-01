NYC May Day protests planned Friday with rallies across five boroughs

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The Brief Demonstrators are expected to rally across New York City on May 1 as part of a nationwide May Day movement calling for "Workers Over Billionaires." Events planned across the five boroughs include marches, rallies and pickets targeting major corporations like Amazon, Whole Foods and Target. Organizers say the protests aim to highlight rising living costs, workers’ rights and economic inequality, with large crowds anticipated throughout the day.



Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets across New York City on Friday as part of May Day, joining a nationwide day of action calling for policies organizers say put workers ahead of wealthy individuals and corporations.

SKIP TO: What is May Day?

What we know:

The events, organized locally by May Day Strong NYC, are planned across all five boroughs and are part of a broader effort taking place in more than 1,000 cities across the country under the theme "Workers Over Billionaires."

Organizers say events will begin in the morning and continue into the evening, with turnout expected to build as the day progresses.

Who is protesting and why?

Protesters participate in the ''No Kings'' national day of protest in New York, United States, on March 28, 2026. Nationwide demonstrations against US President Donald Trump are expected Saturday as people express opposition to his governance. It is Expand

Organizers say workers, students, immigrants and union members are expected to participate in rallies, marches, pickets and community gatherings throughout the day. The demonstrations aim to spotlight economic challenges facing working families, including rising costs for housing and food, while calling for higher taxes on the wealthy, expanded voting rights and changes to immigration enforcement policies.

NYC protests today

Protesters participate in the ''No Kings'' national day of protest in New York, United States, on March 28, 2026. Nationwide demonstrations against US President Donald Trump are expected Saturday as people express opposition to his governance. It is Expand

Local perspective:

Planned events include a morning gathering in Bryant Park, an afternoon protest near Atlantic Avenue and Fort Greene Place, and a later rally in Washington Square Park. A larger labor and community rally is scheduled for the evening at the United Federation of Teachers headquarters on Broadway.

Additional actions are expected to target major corporations, including pickets at retailers such as Whole Foods, Target and Citizens Bank, as well as a march tied to Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos.

Large crowds are anticipated, and demonstrations are expected to continue into the evening hours.

Protesters participate in the ''No Kings'' national day of protest in New York, United States, on March 28, 2026. Nationwide demonstrations against US President Donald Trump are expected Saturday as people express opposition to his governance. It is Expand

Big picture view:

May 1, also known as May Day or International Workers’ Day, is a global observance recognizing the labor movement and the fight for workers’ rights.

Its roots trace back to the late 19th century, including the Haymarket affair in Chicago, where workers protested for an eight-hour workday.

Today, May Day is marked around the world with rallies and demonstrations focused on labor rights, economic justice and social issues.

While it is not a federal holiday in the United States, it remains a key day of action for unions and advocacy groups.