Matthew McConaughey joins Moody College faculty

article

Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas starting in the fall 2019 term.

McConaughey joins the faculty of the Department of Radio-Television-Film. He's been a visiting instructor since 2015 when he started co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class with Scott Rice.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a press release from the University of Texas.

“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus,” McConaughey adds.

UT says that the Script to Screen Class will be studying "The Gentleman" and "Mud" with Jeff Nichols scheduled to visit in fall 2019.