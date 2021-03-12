Matthew McConaughey announces virtual benefit to help Texas

Matthew McConaughey is once again stepping up to help his fellow Texans.

The Texas native announced plans to hold a virtual benefit and fundraiser to help those impacted by the brutal winter weather a few weeks ago that left millions without power amid freezing temperatures, and dozens dead.

The virtual event will be held on Sunday, March 21st at 7 pm CT. It will be streamed on his YouTube Channel and exclusively broadcast in Texas on Spectrum News 1.

"Announcing "We’re Texas", a virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm," McConaughey tweeted out Friday morning. "Join me, @iamcamilaalves @jklivinFNDN and an ALL-STAR Texas lineup with MANY more special guests to be announced next week."

The We’re Texas Virtual Event will include musical performances by Texas natives, residents, and supporters including Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Willie Nelson; and special appearances from Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Troy Aikman, and Woody Harrelson.

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," said McConaughey. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them. The We’re Texas Virtual Event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time."

McConaughey and his wife organized The We’re Texas Virtual Event through the just keep livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund.

The just keep livin Foundation was founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and is "dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future," according to its website.

McConaughey had initially announced plans to help those impacted by the winter weather in Texas two weeks ago in an Instagram video, according to FOX News. "As most of you know my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said on Instagram.

"And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive," he continued.

His Instagram post was captioned: "We’re Texas."

This wasn't the first time McConaughey helped out those in his home state. Last April, he and his family hosted a virtual bingo for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility during the early stages of the pandemic.