Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins his 2nd green jacket

By Austin Williams
Published  April 14, 2024 7:23pm EDT
Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.

With unwavering confidence, Scottie Scheffler dominated the Masters, leaving spectators in awe. His magnificent shots on Sunday propelled him to a 4-under 68, securing his second green jacket at Augusta National in just three years.

In 2022, he secured victory by three shots, despite a slight stumble with a four-putt on the final hole. This time, his four-shot win allowed for a delightful ascent to the 18th green, marking a memorable moment in golf.

Challenged closely by Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Scheffler's dominance was evident, particularly when Aberg faltered with a double bogey on the 11th hole due to an errant approach into the water. Against Scheffler's caliber, such errors proved challenging to overcome.

Aberg finished strong with a 69, securing the runner-up position.

At 27 years old, Scheffler becomes the fourth-youngest player to claim two green jackets, solidifying his position as the world's top-ranked player, a feat reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime. 

With three victories in his last four starts, all against formidable competition, Scheffler's dominance is undeniable. 

In contrast, Woods concluded with a 77, marking his highest 72-hole score ever at 16-over 304.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed. 