Massive school bus fire erupts in Rego Park, Queens; no injuries reported

A massive school bus fire erupted in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

Officials got a call around 3:45 p.m. about the bus and multiple vehicles on fire at 65-44 Saunders Street in Rego Park.

Video footage showed the flames shooting out from the bus on Saunders Street.

The fire also spread to multiple cars near the bus.

After crews arrived, firefighters were finally able to get the fire under control.

Officials are unsure what caused the fire or if there were any students on the bus at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

