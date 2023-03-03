14-foot python found along Medford road

article

A startling discovery was made last month in the town of Medford, officials said Thursday.

Officers found a 14-foot python on the side of the road on Feb. 14.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation received a report of a large snake on the side of the road in Medford.

Officers found the snake curled up in a ball and determined it was dead before disposing of the animal, according to the agency.

"Nothing to see here…" just your average, run-of-the-mill 14-foot reticulated python on the side of the road on Long Island," the agency wrote on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Conversation officials say it’s illegal to keep those types of snakes as pets in New York, and individuals with a dangerous animal license can own these pets.

An investigation into the owner of the snake is ongoing, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation noted.