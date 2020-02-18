Massage parlor worker sexually assaulted in Queens

A worker at a massage parlor in Richmond Hill was sexually assaulted by a man who came in for a massage, said the NYPD.

The assailant threatened the woman with a knife, demanded money and then raped her before fleeing, said police. He made off with $100 cash from the Vivi Massage Spa on Jamaica Avenue.

The woman was treated NYC Health & Hospitals - Queens.

Police released photos and videos of the suspect.

He is described as approximately 30 years old, six feet tall, with a medium complexion and weighing about 200 lbs. He has a large build, is partially bald and has short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter