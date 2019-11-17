Maryland boy, 8, helps homeless veterans with 'hero bags'

article

(FOX NEWS) -- An 8-year-old Maryland boy has been offering homeless veterans a helping hand with "hero bags" he fills with clothes, hygiene products and bedding, according to a report.

Tyler Stallings has been on a mission to help vets in need since he was 4, ABC’s "Good Morning America" reported Friday.

“He saw videos of veterans holding signs (and) no one responding to their cry for help and he thought this isn’t right. He didn’t like it,” Andrea Blackstone said of her son, according to "GMA." “He asked me, ‘If they’re heroes why should they be on the street?’”

Once a year on Veterans Day, Tyler would gather clothes and hygiene products in care packages to give to homeless veterans, "GMA" reported.

With success, Tyler expanded his efforts.

He’s become an ambassador and resident “superhero” at the Maryland Center of Veteran Education and Training and has raised over $50,000 on behalf of homeless veterans, "GMA" reported.

Stallings says it's a rewarding feeling to help veterans who are homeless. (Andrea Blackstone)

Advertisement

“It was supposed to be a one-time thing, but it turned into an all-the-time event,” Blackstone told "GMA."

Recently, Tyler partnered with a mattress company that donated 250 beds to MCVET, according to GMA.

Tyler says it's a rewarding feeling to help veterans without homes.

"They should have the things they need because of all the good things they've done for our country," he told GMA. "It makes me feel very happy and very good when they have a happy reaction."

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.