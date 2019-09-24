Marshalls launches first-ever online store

article

Marshalls, popular discount retail store, has officially launched its first-ever online store.

With over 1,100 physical stores across the United States, Marshalls has made a name for itself by selling a large variety of big-name clothing brands for men and women, home goods, accessories and beauty products.

On Tuesday, Marshalls announced its new website on its social media after making the announcement earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime," said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US.

Founded in 1956, the chain was late to the e-commerce game but expects to have a strong presence online.

“This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way,” DeOliveira added.

As expected, Marshalls lovers are going crazy for the announcement on Twitter with various, ecstatic reactions.

"It's official!!!" one user tweeted with a very excited Oprah gif attached.

"...My money is so gone now!" another Twitter user wrote with an excited Kermit the Frog gif.

To join in on the collective joy of online Marshalls shopping, visit their website.