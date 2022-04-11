Expand / Collapse search
10,000 civilians dead in Mariupol, mayor says

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 1:04PM
Russia-Ukraine
FILE - A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LVIV, Ukraine - The mayor of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the siege of the city by Russian forces.

The mayor made the claim in an interview with the Associated Press.

Speaking by phone Monday, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses "carpeted" the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

He says the full death toll could surpass twice that number.

There have been numerous attempts to evacuate the population of the city but those efforts have come under intense fire by Russian forces.

Last month, satellite pictures showed a clearly marked Red Cross warehouse in the city had been struck by shelling.

With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has left many urban areas flattened and killed thousands of people.

The southern city of Mariupol has been cut off from food and water after heavy shelling by Russian forces.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.