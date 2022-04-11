10,000 civilians dead in Mariupol, mayor says

article

The mayor of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the siege of the city by Russian forces.

The mayor made the claim in an interview with the Associated Press.

Speaking by phone Monday, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses "carpeted" the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

He says the full death toll could surpass twice that number.

There have been numerous attempts to evacuate the population of the city but those efforts have come under intense fire by Russian forces.

Last month, satellite pictures showed a clearly marked Red Cross warehouse in the city had been struck by shelling.

With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has left many urban areas flattened and killed thousands of people.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.