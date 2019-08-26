Man's truck stolen while he allegedly robbed a nearby business, police say

A Washington man ended up behind bars after he reported his truck stolen and police discovered it was taken while the man was allegedly robbing a business.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Kennewick police responded to reports of a vehicle theft in a local parking lot.

The vehicle owner, William Kelley, told police someone had taken his red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck. It also had a maroon canopy, according to police.

Kelley told authorities he had left his keys on the seat. But as authorities reviewed surveillance video from a business near the parking lot, they discovered more than just the truck theft.

In the video, a man rode his bicycle near the truck. He then appeared to find the keys in Kelley’s truck. The suspect then tossed his bike into the bed of the truck, hopped in the vehicle and fled the scene while Kelley tried to chase the man down.

Police soon learned that Kelley allegedly stole items from a business across the parking lot while his vehicle was taken.

Authorities said Kelley was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

His vehicle has not been found, and authorities continue to search for it.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.