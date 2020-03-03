Mann Fire burning in Norco now 100 percent contained

UPDATE

The Mann Fire burning in the city of Norco was 100% contained Friday, CAL FIRE Riverside said. The fire burned 180 acres.

All firefighters and resources have been released from the incident.

--------------------------

EARLIER

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place after a brush fire, being called the "Mann Fire," broke out in the city of Norco in Riverside County amid strong winds and above-average temperatures the morning of Super Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported just after 9:50 a.m. at the Santa Ana Riverbottom near California Avenue and Grulla Court. The blaze was initially estimated to be between 10 to 15 acres.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday., the fire had grown to 175 acres and was 35% contained. Firefighters were able to stop the progression of the fire just before 4 p.m.Tuesday.

Cal Fire Riverside reported that two civilians received non-life threatening injuries.

At least five properties received minor damage to fencing and outbuildings, CAL FIRE Riverside said in a Tweet.

EVACUATIONS

• Areas north of North Ave from Crestview to California

• LIFTED: Evacuations west of California Ave. and north of 8th Street have been lifted. Evacuation Orders, north of North Drive and east of California Avenue have been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning as of Tuesday night.

EVACUATION CENTERS

Two evacuation centers were established for evacuees.

Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Corona High School, 1150 W 10th Street, Corona, CA 92882

EVACUATION CENTER FOR LARGE ANIMALS

George Ingalls Park, 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco, CA 92860

ROAD CLOSURES

• All westbound traffic going to Norco at Arlington Avenue at Fairhaven Drive.

• All eastbound traffic on Arlington Avenue at Crestview Drive coming to Riverside,

It was unknown how long the road closures would be in effect.