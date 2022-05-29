Manhattanhenge returns at sunset: Here's where to watch

article

If you missed any of the recent eclipses or meteor showers, you can still catch a spectacular celestial phenomenon tonight, right on the streets of Manhattan.

The first ‘Manhattanhenge' of 2022 is coming to New York City Sunday evening at sunset.

Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide an opportunity for some of the best sunset photos you'll ever put on Instagram.

Residents in the big apple can catch the gorgeous view on these dates:

Sunday, May 29 at 8:13 p.m. EST (Half Sun)

Monday, May 30 at 8:12 p.m. EST (Full Sun)

And if you miss out this weekend, don't worry, you'll get another chance to see it later this summer:

Monday, July 11 at 8:20 p.m. EST (Full Sun)

Tuesday, July 12 at 8:21 p.m. EST (Half Sun)

Make sure to plan ahead and arrive early if you want a good view, as the picturesque event often draws large crowds.

The MTA has released a list of popular viewing spots:

14th Street and Broadway

23rd Street and Broadway

34th Street and Fifth Avenue

Tudor City Overpass overlooking 42nd Street

Advertisement

"Any street on the grid has a shot at being a great viewing spot for the event although some streets are clearly better than others," Astrophysicist Jackie Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History told the MTA. "The street needs to be able to cross all the way to New Jersey. And you don’t want one with a big slope so you struggle to catch the Sun at street level when it sets. My personal favorite streets right now are 145th street, 72nd street, 34th street, and of course 42nd street!"