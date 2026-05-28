Manhattanhenge 2026: When, where and how to watch
MANHATTAN - It’s that time of year again, New York City.
What we know:
The setting sun is about to fall into near-perfect alignment with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating a glowing corridor between the city’s towering skyscrapers. That means Manhattanhenge is back.
The phenomenon returns this week with a partial alignment on Thursday night, followed by the highly anticipated full alignment on Friday.
The "half-sun" view is set to take place at 8:14 p.m. Thursday. The "full-sun" view will light up the New York City skyline at 8:13 p.m. Friday.
Best places to watch Manhattanhenge
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation recommends the following locations for some of the best views:
- 57th Street
- 42nd Street
- 34th Street
- 23rd Street
- 14th Street
- Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan
- Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens
What is Manhattanhenge?
The term "Manhattanhenge" was coined by astrophysicist and native New Yorker Neil deGrasse Tyson in a 1997 article for Natural History magazine.
The event happens when the setting sun aligns with Manhattan’s street grid, creating a dramatic glow framed by the city’s buildings.
Unlike Stonehenge, which was intentionally designed to align with the sun, Manhattan’s grid system was not built for the phenomenon.
What's next:
If you miss Manhattanhenge this month, New Yorkers will get two more chances to catch the spectacle in July — the final appearances of the year.
The Source: This report is based on information from FOX Weather.