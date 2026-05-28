Manhattanhenge 2026: When, where and how to watch

The Brief Manhattanhenge returns to New York City this week with a partial sunset alignment Thursday and a full alignment Friday evening. The phenomenon happens when the setting sun lines up with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating a glowing view between skyscrapers. Some of the best viewing spots include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets, along with Tudor City Overpass and Hunter’s Point South Park.



It’s that time of year again, New York City.

What we know:

The setting sun is about to fall into near-perfect alignment with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating a glowing corridor between the city’s towering skyscrapers. That means Manhattanhenge is back.

The phenomenon returns this week with a partial alignment on Thursday night, followed by the highly anticipated full alignment on Friday.

The "half-sun" view is set to take place at 8:14 p.m. Thursday. The "full-sun" view will light up the New York City skyline at 8:13 p.m. Friday.

Best places to watch Manhattanhenge

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation recommends the following locations for some of the best views:

57th Street

42nd Street

34th Street

23rd Street

14th Street

Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan

Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

What is Manhattanhenge?

The term "Manhattanhenge" was coined by astrophysicist and native New Yorker Neil deGrasse Tyson in a 1997 article for Natural History magazine.

The event happens when the setting sun aligns with Manhattan’s street grid, creating a dramatic glow framed by the city’s buildings.

Unlike Stonehenge, which was intentionally designed to align with the sun, Manhattan’s grid system was not built for the phenomenon.

What's next:

If you miss Manhattanhenge this month, New Yorkers will get two more chances to catch the spectacle in July — the final appearances of the year.