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Manhattanhenge 2026: When, where and how to watch

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Published  May 28, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
Weather
FOX 5 NY
Manhattanhenge 2026: NYC forecast

Manhattanhenge 2026: NYC forecast

Manhattanhenge returns to New York City this week with a partial sunset alignment Thursday and a full alignment Friday evening. FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods has the latest. 

The Brief

    • Manhattanhenge returns to New York City this week with a partial sunset alignment Thursday and a full alignment Friday evening.
    • The phenomenon happens when the setting sun lines up with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating a glowing view between skyscrapers.
    • Some of the best viewing spots include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets, along with Tudor City Overpass and Hunter’s Point South Park.

MANHATTAN - It’s that time of year again, New York City.

What we know:

The setting sun is about to fall into near-perfect alignment with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating a glowing corridor between the city’s towering skyscrapers. That means Manhattanhenge is back.

The phenomenon returns this week with a partial alignment on Thursday night, followed by the highly anticipated full alignment on Friday.

The "half-sun" view is set to take place at 8:14 p.m. Thursday. The "full-sun" view will light up the New York City skyline at 8:13 p.m. Friday.

Best places to watch Manhattanhenge

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: People photograph the sun setting along 42nd Street from Park Avenue during the summer Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation recommends the following locations for some of the best views:

  • 57th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 14th Street
  • Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan
  • Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

What is Manhattanhenge?

Neil deGrasse Tyson | Talking with Natasha Ep. 29

Neil deGrasse Tyson | Talking with Natasha Ep. 29

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins Natasha Verma to unlock big cosmic questions with wit and clarity: Have aliens visited Earth? Will the universe ever stop expanding? Why does "Manhattanhenge" happen? And what’s inside his brand-new book, "Just Visiting This Planet." This conversation was recorded live.

The term "Manhattanhenge" was coined by astrophysicist and native New Yorker Neil deGrasse Tyson in a 1997 article for Natural History magazine.

The event happens when the setting sun aligns with Manhattan’s street grid, creating a dramatic glow framed by the city’s buildings.

Unlike Stonehenge, which was intentionally designed to align with the sun, Manhattan’s grid system was not built for the phenomenon.

What's next:

If you miss Manhattanhenge this month, New Yorkers will get two more chances to catch the spectacle in July — the final appearances of the year.

The Source: This report is based on information from FOX Weather.

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