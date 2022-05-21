Police hunting for Manhattan synagogue arson suspect

The NYPD is searching for a woman wanted in connection to a synagogue fire in Gramercy Park.

Police say the suspect set a book and a piece of cloth on fire early Thursday morning and threw them through a metal gate at the Brotherhood Synagogue before running away.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.